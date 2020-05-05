Roku rolls out new OneView ad platform

Roku is rolling out its new OneView Ad platform, a single platform that leverages the dataxu assets it acquired last year for $150 million.

OneView Ad platform integrates the reach, inventory and capabilities of Roku advertising with the identity and attribution tools of demand-side platform dataxu.

Roku said the new platform will offer better identity solutions with access to more accurate TV audience data thanks to Roku’s direct consumer relationships. The platform will also offer consumer insights using linear TV data from ACR; proprietary audiences and activation for more than 100 unique segments; OTT forecasting for ad inventory availability; in-flight attribution tools for optimizing reach, frequency and performance across OTT, linear TV, desktop and mobile campaigns; and guaranteed demographic delivery or business outcomes.

“Our goal is to help advertisers and content partners invest for a world where all TV is streamed,” said Scott Rosenberg, senior vice president and general manager of the platform business at Roku, in a statement. “OneView provides the data and scale across the entire TV landscape so marketers can plan, buy and measure TV advertising and ultimately shift spend to streaming more quickly.”

“We’re shifting traditional TV budget to OTT and now manage it all in OneView because we can leverage our own data at scale and quickly respond to changes in the market,” said Rhasaan Wilks, performance marketing manager at Giant Eagle, in statement.

Roku said launch partners on OneView Ad platform include Drizly, Experian, Intuit TurboTax and Lexus, among others.

After the dataxu acquisition, TV[R]EV analyst Alan Wolk said he spoke with Rosenberg, who said the deal is about making OTT advertising more accessible to a broader range of marketers. Wolk said that while it’s certainly a good thing to bring targeted OTT advertising opportunities to more brands and companies, he questioned how mega-marketers like Apple and Pepsi would feel about having their expensive campaigns running alongside more run-of-the-mill ads.