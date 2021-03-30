Sabio’s new ad tech addresses duplication across CTV, mobile

Sabio, a connected TV advertising platform that uses mobile data for targeting, is launching Universal Frequency Pixel to address cross-platform transparency.

The company combines mobile data, device location, and consumer behaviors to provide brands with more effective targeting and prediction accuracy for mobile and connected TV ad campaigns. It said Universal Frequency Pixel (UFP) can be used to control ad exposure across mobile and connected TV publishers.

UFP will refresh hourly with data on frequency of ad exposure to help reduce duplication, over-saturation and potential consumer frustration. Sabio said the tool also helps partners avoid duplicated reach.

“CTV is becoming a more important platform for us yet the issue of duplication and wasted ad dollars present a problem,” said Scott Bishoff, senior vice president of Digitas North America, in a statement. “Having a comprehensive solution like Sabio’s Universal Frequency Pixel creates the opportunity for more effective campaign management.”

“As an agency we are always looking for ways to control duplication and eliminate wasted ad dollars on behalf of our clients. We are very interested in testing a solution like a frequency pixel to help provide additional insight and control for our buys,” said Autumn White, executive vice president and managing partner at Horizon, in a statement.

UFP captures the ad exposure and passes the device ID back to Sabio. At that point, the company removes the ID from the campaign delivery during the timeframe outlined in the beginning.

“The simplicity of UFP gives advertisers a 360-degree view of what’s working, what’s not, and the option to adjust mid-campaign rather than having to wait until the numbers come in,” said Joao Machado, senior vice president of marketing at Sabio, in a statement.