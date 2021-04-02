Samba TV, 605 set addressable advertising data partnership

Samba TV is partnering with 605 to expand the reach and audience representation within its addressable advertising dataset.

Through the agreement Samba TV will get exclusive addressable access to a subset of 605’s TV viewership dataset to improve targeting capabilities across streaming and linear audiences.

Samba TV said its addressable footprint will now exceed more than 46 million opted-in TVs globally, of which 28 million devices are in the U.S. across all 210 designated market areas. The company’s automatic content recognition (ACR) technology is integrated in smart tv chipsets to collect data for its global TV panel.

“With significant disruption in the advertising landscape, we are excited to provide marketers a platform that delivers massive scale in reach, precision in targeting, and transparency into performance so that they can confidently invest in campaigns as new streaming options emerge, viewing behaviors rapidly shift, and advertising identities disappear,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO at Samba TV, in a statement. “Samba TV’s first-party data, augmented by this exclusive partnership with 605, provides our customers access to a comprehensive end-to-end view into the effectiveness of advertising across all of the screens we use to watch video.”

“We are pleased to partner with Samba TV around privacy-compliant omniscreen targeting,” said Kristin Dolan, CEO and founder at 605, in a statement. “605 has built advanced technologies around our viewership data that allows brands to more simply and effectively reach the right audiences. This partnership with Samba is a positive move to further that objective.”