Samsung’s new TV rotates between landscape and portrait

Samsung’s new Sero TV might be a testament to just how important mobile video viewing has become. The Sero sits on top of a stand and can rotate 90 degrees with the aim of delivering a mobile experience on a large-size television screen.

Samsung says the 43-inch Sero seamlessly mirrors a mobile screen and can rotate between landscape and portrait orientations. The Sero is designed to adapt to each consumers’ needs for mirroring phone content, which can be done by tapping the user’s phone icon on The Sero. The screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via Samsung’s SmartThings app. Samsung did not immediately reply to requests for more information. But it seems that it would take a little time for the screen to rotate between horizontal and vertical modes.



The television, which costs about $2,000, also uses artificial intelligence to convert content to 4K resolution if desired.

“With people now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, whether scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or catching up on TV, the Sero is able to seamlessly adapt to enhance whatever content the user is watching,” said Dan Hastings, director of TV and AV at Samsung Electronics U.K., in a statement.

The concept of mirroring mobile phone content, whether in landscape or portrait mode, is being championed by Quibi.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, Quibi debuted its Turnstyle technology, which optimizes video on mobile devices for viewing in both landscape and portrait mode.

In March Quibi was accused of patent infringement related to Turnstyle. The interactive video company Eko claims it invented the mobile-optimization technology. According to the Wall Street Journal, Elliott Management is funding Eko’s lawsuit with a “substantial investment” in exchange for an equity stake. The report said Elliott believes Eko’s case has merit.