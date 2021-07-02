Spectrum Reach taps Blockgraph, TVSquared for new ad tech

Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter, has a new cross-platform attribution solution built in coordination with Blockgraph and TVSquared.

It’s designed to give advertisers aggregated and de-identified insights for analyzing addressable streaming and linear TV campaigns and let them attribute TV ad exposure to specific consumer actions on digital devices, conversions and sales.

“Advertisers want one-stop, real-time measurement capabilities from their multiscreen TV campaigns, and through our partnership with Blockgraph and TVSquared, we are able to answer that call for our advertisers across linear and connected TV,” said Rob Klippel, senior vice president of advanced advertising products and strategy at Spectrum Reach, in a statement. “The offering allows us to resolve identity in a privacy-compliant way, giving us the power to truly unify measurement and provide exact actions and insights into digital, linear and streaming TV campaigns.”

“The ability to combine ad exposure data with consumer outcomes – deterministically and at scale – is an advancement for the TV industry,” said Jo Kinsella, president at TVSquared, in a statement. “We are excited to be part of this innovation by providing the most precise TV measurement, and we share in the commitment to building brands and connecting them with audiences across all screens and platforms.”

“Accelerating accurate measurement solutions across the convergent TV landscape is essential to the vitality of the industry,” said Jason Manningham, CEO at Blockgraph, in a statement. “We are thrilled to enable Spectrum Reach and TVSquared to provide deterministic attribution solutions that move the industry forward through our data collaboration platform that enables real-time insights and facilitates the highest levels of data quality, controls, and commitments to user privacy.”

Last year, Charter, Comcast and ViacomCBS all took equal ownership of Blockgraph, a TV ad tech initiative focused on using secure, anonymized audience data. It first launched in 2017 as an “identity layer” for the TV industry that provides a secure platform for sharing information without disclosing identifiable user data to third parties. Comcast division Freewheel has been developing the software to improve planning, targeting, execution and measurement across screens for TV advertising and marketing.