SpotX integrates TVSquared for ad measurement, attribution

SpotX has tapped TVSquared as a preferred measurement and attribution partner for analytics on delivery, audience and outcomes for national, regional, and local connected TV campaigns.

The companies said the partnership will reach clients in North America, Europe and Latin America. Allied Global Marketing was the first to use SpotX’s CTV measurement solution for its tune-in advertiser client. Using TVSquared, the company said it was able to increase look-alike segments by 50% for the client. It also used analytics to reallocate media and shift impressions among publishers and programs, resulting in a 49% increase in response rates.

“The measurement solution offered by SpotX and TVSquared gives us an entirely new way to measure audiences across CTV inventory, and the ability to unlock new targets along the way,” said Evan Ballard, VP of global performance marketing for Allied Global Marketing, in a statement. “Having this level of precision and granularity for programmatic TV buying is changing how we plan and measure CTV for our clients."

The companies said that advertisers in eight countries are currently using the platform for programmatic CTV measurement and attribution.

“Partnering with TVSquared, we are empowering advertisers globally to measure the unparalleled scale of CTV with the same speed, flexibility, and transparency of other traditional digital channels,” said Kristen Williams, SVP of strategic partnerships at SpotX, in a statement. “Every media dollar should be tied back to outcomes, and real-time measurement is the key to making that happen. Our clients are unlocking valuable analytics to find and reach targets across publishers, and act on insights to maximize performance and audience activations.”

“TV transactions are shifting from content to audience, and SpotX is delivering on the promise of CTV by proving that it can be measured and optimized programmatically,” said Jo Kinsella, president at TVSquared, in a statement. “We are honored to partner with SpotX to make TV more flexible, targetable, and accountable for advertisers across the world.”