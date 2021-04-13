Streamhub integrates Kantar video tagging technology

Kantar will now incorporate data from its video tagging technology into Streamhub’s enterprise analytics platform.

The companies said the partnership means media owners will now be able to use Streamhub’s enterprise platform to analyze any digital video content that integrates Kantar’s video-tagging technology. Kantar said access to the Streamhub platform will enable its clients to improve management and monetization of audience on-demand viewing.

Kantar’s video tagging technology provides data on online video consumption and on specific program or ad occurrences. Streamhub’s enterprise platform is designed to automate reporting and accommodate workflows between publishers, agencies and advertisers for cross-market video and connected TV census datasets.

RELATED: Kantar recruits Google, Roku for ‘Project Moonshot’ ad impact initiative

“As industry currencies expand to incorporate more on-demand viewing data across platforms, we’re committed to providing our clients with a choice of analytics tools that equip them to optimize their content and advertising inventory and investments. Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of collaborations we’re formalizing across the ecosystem to ensure clients have the best choice and tools to meet their needs,” said Bas De Vos, global director of audience targeting at Kantar, in a statement.

“We’re passionate about empowering video businesses, by helping manage the complex relationship between audiences, content and monetization data. We’re incredibly proud to be collaborating with the world leader in audience measurement, working together towards this goal. To date, we have found resounding success both with individual media companies and market-wide implementations such as that in Japan, so this announcement represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform industry standard platforms back home in the UK and around the world,” said Streamhub CEO Aki Tsuchiya in a statement.