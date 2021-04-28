Synamedia Gravity pulls together managed video, broadband platform

Synamedia is rolling out Gravity, a managed service for operators who want to sell video and broadband features to small to medium business (SMB) and residential customers.

Gravity is built on Synamedia eRDK – a managed solution for video, broadband devices and cloud management services – that can handle features like 4K/UHD/HDR, software lifecycle management, support, integration and operational services. The managed service also promises “RDK Ready” devices that will receive consistent updates.

“With Synamedia Gravity, we’re elevating the expectations operators place on their technology partners with our hands-on, deep understanding of RDK tools and code, the skillset to deliver unmatched lifecycle management, and the ability to help lower total cost of ownership (TCO) in new ways,” said Alok Gera, senior vice president and general manager for Synamedia in North America. “For too long, offerings like these have been deemed to be a ‘one and done’ finite systems integration project, but operators deserve more. That’s why our approach includes a longer-term relationship with service providers so that we’re accountable for keeping devices constantly updated, resulting in raised levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

RELATED: Synamedia debuts Iris, a new addressable advertising platform

Synamedia Gravity will offer secure, integrated SMB broadband solutions across customer service equipment (CPE), backend services, operational processes, subscriber mobile applications, and service gateways. SMB-specific features include business continuity, advanced routing, security monitoring and prevention capabilities, and telephony and IP services along with built-in security features include device fingerprinting, URL blacklisting, and support for Wi-Fi Mesh.

For the residential market, Synamedia is promising to lower total cost of ownership by handling device design, management and support. Synamedia eRDK will support modular, portable, and customizable open source design for launching subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) services and support for 4K devices.