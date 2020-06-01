TDS begins rollout of new Android TV-based video service

TDS TV+, TDS Telecom’s new IP video and cloud DVR service, took a big step forward with its rollout to consumers in central Oregon.

The provider has been working with Velocix on the new Android TV-based service as part of a network-wide project to upgrade the video platform available to TDS customers. Velocix is providing the CDN, origin server and video recording solutions.

TDS TV+ will be made available to the entire TDS footprint in 2020, which includes consumers in 31 U.S. states.

“We are excited to complete the first phase roll-out of our new TDS TV+ service with Velocix. Velocix’s integrated software platform enables TDS to deliver a more personalized and engaging entertainment experience on a wide range of consumer devices, which is critical to attracting and retaining video subscribers in our highly competitive markets,” said Mark Barber, senior vice president of network operations at TDS, in a statement.

TDS TV+ features more than 180 linear channels, on-demand content, pay-per-view programming and access to TDS TV Everywhere apps. The service uses the Arris VIP6102W UHD IP set-top box which includes a TiVo user interface, integrated third-party video apps like Netflix and a voice-enabled remote control.

BendBroadband in Oregon began offering TDS TV+ in late April and tied the launch to investments the company has made in 1-gig broadband services.

“Since 2014, BendBroadband has invested close to 50 million dollars in its network infrastructure in Central Oregon,” said Shane West, senior vice president of marketing, sales and customer operations for TDS, in a statement. “Now is the perfect time for customers to check out our faster speeds and brand-new TV experience.”

TDS is not the only pay TV provider moving ahead with IP-based video services. AT&T earlier this year launched its new AT&T TV product, which will now be the company’s primary linear TV service, as opposed to its DirecTV and U-verse services.

WOW! has also begun trials of a new IP-based service.