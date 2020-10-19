Telestream acquires EcoDigital content management specialist

Telestream has acquired EcoDigital to hopefully streamline content management and transcoding for the companies’ customers.

EcoDigital – formerly known as Front Porch Digital, which was bought by Oracle in 2014 – offers a CMS solution called Diva, which manages archiving and retrieval of assets while automating the process and providing transcoding to and from the archive repository. Diva’s storage repository can be on-premise using physical storage including online, nearline or deep storage on LTO tape, or in the cloud through vendors including Google, Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba and Oracle.

The companies said there’s already “considerable overlap” between customers for Diva and Telestream’s Vantage Media Processing Platform, so they’re hoping to create efficiencies by combing. EcoDigital’s primary customer base is broadcasters and content owners and Diva software installations often sit alongside Vantage systems that are providing transcoding of production media assets.

“At Telestream, we have always been about creating integrated solutions for our customers, to help them streamline their operations,” said Telestream CEO Dan Castles in a statement. “The acquisition of EcoDigital provides more workflow solutions, especially Vantage-related, which facilitate tighter integration for the production, archive and restoration of raw and finished assets. Once the integration is completed, our customers can be even more efficient in the management of their production assets.”

Both EcoDigital and Telestream are investing in the cloud, both are cloud agnostic and both support hybrid environments where both on-premise and cloud-based solutions are used.

“This company integration is entirely positive news for EcoDigital and our customers since the technology synergies between our two product ranges are considerable,” stated Geoff Tognetti, CTO at EcoDigital. “This integration has been well thought out – the end result will create greater efficiencies within customer operations and will be beneficial for their businesses.”