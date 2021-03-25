TiVo and BDEX partner to bring advertisers scalable TV data

TiVo announced a new partnership with consumer data exchange company BDEX this week to offer advertisers access to its nationwide television data.

The partnership will use BDEX’s new Omnisource IQ - Machine Learning solution to parse through and analyze TiVo’s first-party TV data, such as encrypted emails, mobile ID or encrypted PII, to model look-a-like audiences for advertisers looking to increase their reach.

After analyzing the data against BDEX’s 5,000 data segments and applying machine learning to identify new consumers, advertisers can access these audiences on more than 100 different platforms including LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, and Adobe. The company plans to include additional data partners early in the second quarter of 2021 and has confirmed there are direct partnerships with TruOptik and T-Mobile’s Pushspring are underway.

“As streaming accelerates and viewership shifts across devices, it’s key for advertisers to reach their target audiences when and where they consume content,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president of monetization at TiVo, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with BDEX to offer our advertisers the ability to identify and reach TV audiences at scale in a brand-safe environment, on their preferred devices, while respecting consumer privacy.”

Since releasing Omnisource IQ in early March, BDEX has positioned its product as the go-to ad tech solution for avoiding ad fraud, boasting an accuracy of up to 84% in identifying the right audience for brands.

“Erroneous data in the ecosystem is a well-known issue, but many have just accepted its existence over the years,” said BDEX CEO and Co-Founder David Finkelstein. “The BDEX DQA is designed to identify data linked to ad fraud, click fraud and bots and remove it while authenticating good data. This alone has resulted in the elimination of over 30% of data coming into the platform — that is how bad the data quality issue is.”

A white paper report released in 2020 detailing ad fraud issues can be found on the BDEX website.