TiVo Match Scores look to pair consumers with best streaming options

TiVo is launching a new service called Match Scores which it hopes will help to pair consumers with streaming services that best match their preferences.

The new feature, which is slotted under the “My Services” section on TiVo Stream devices, provides personalized ratings of each streaming service on a scale of 1 to 100, determined by an algorithm that considers the movies and shows that consumers engage with on the platform.

TiVo Stream users will see a list of streaming services ordered by their TiVo Match Scores, defaulting to services they haven’t already selected. The company the feature will roll out over the next several days and will be fully deployed by the end of the week.

TiVo is positioning the feature as a competitive advantage over other video aggregation platforms like Amazon, Apple and Roku.

“Unlike most competing platforms that may struggle with either the underlying technologies behind universal discovery (deep metadata and personalization), or with competing incentives to push their own content offering on you, TiVo’s only interest is in connecting you to the services and shows you’ll love the most,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Last month, TiVo launched its new Deep Discovery metadata tool for video service providers, electronics manufacturers and media companies. The company said the new API-based product adds increased detail content metadata like moods, tones, themes, weighted keywords, age descriptors and popularity scores. The company is promising to create “delightfully unexpected results” while forming connections to special interests, linking older titles to trending content and providing quantitative and qualitative insights into content relationships.