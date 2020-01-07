TiVo takes on Roku, Amazon with new Stream 4K device

TiVo is jumping into the ring with Roku, Amazon and Apple by debuting its own low-cost streaming media player, the TiVo Stream 4K.

The device – which launches in April priced at $49.99 – comes with a smaller version of TiVo’s “peanut” voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR. The Stream 4K is launching with Dish Network’s Sling TV as its preferred live TV and cloud DVR provider. Sling TV content listings will be surfaced via TiVo’s universal search through the user interface or voice remote.

TiVo Stream 4K will also provide access to services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Vudu, YouTube and more including TiVo+, the company’s recently launched free, ad-supported streaming service. Some content from Sling TV will also be offered for free through the TiVo+ app.

“With TiVo Stream 4K, we have created a dramatically better experience for viewers who are tired of hunting through apps and interfaces to find the amazing content available through online content providers,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO of TiVo, in a statement. “We are excited to help TV lovers and occasional viewers alike make the most of their time in front of the screen and bring together the best of the streaming and TV experiences.”

The TiVo Stream 4K is competitively priced with similar offerings from Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Google Chromecast, and less expensive than Apple TV. The device will be priced at about $50 when it launches but the price could eventually jump up to $70, which is the suggested retail price.

In addition to making the device available through traditional retail channels, TiVo will also market TiVo Stream 4K in partnership with multichannel video programming distributors that want to offer TiVo Stream 4K to their broadband-only subscribers. Schurz Communications is the first MVPD to commit to a co-marketing relationship with TiVo.

TiVo today is also expanding the content lineup for TiVo+. An additional 23 new channels to join the current lineup of 26 free streaming channels currently available on TiVo+ including USA Today, Cheddar and Top Stories by Newsy; Sportswire and MMA Junkie; lifestyle channels will also be available from partners including Condé Nast, Tastemade, Latido Music, Mobcrush and Revry; Funny or Die and The Chive; and Mr. Bean & Friends, Kabillion, Law & Crime, American Classics, OMG! Network and Reel Truth.