Tubi lends support for Unified ID 2.0 open-source identity solution

Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, will implement Unified ID 2.0, a new internet identity approach geared toward more relevant advertising.

Unified ID 2.0 is positioned as an alternative to third-party cookies. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, it works as an ID solution that is interoperable and potentially delivers more transparency and control. Prebid.org has agreed to serve as an independent operator for Unified ID 2.0 later this year.

Tubi joins a list of Unified ID 2.0 supporters including fuboTV, AMC Networks, Xandr, OpenX and Magnite.

“As a proudly ad-supported streaming platform, addressability has always been important functionality for Tubi," said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi, in a statement. "Our ability to reach audiences at scale across an increasingly fragmented ecosystem is enhanced by our integration with Unified ID 2.0. And as the first CTV publisher to implement Unified ID 2.0 in the market with this capability, we provide brands a means for more scale to the audiences they want to reach across platforms, higher-quality measurement, and ultimately, a path towards better outcomes.”

“By coming together with media leaders like Tubi to address the future of identity, we’re improving the digital advertising experience across all digital media,” said Tim Sims, chief revenue officer at The Trade Desk, in a statement. “Unified ID 2.0 is a collaboration among everyone within the advertising ecosystem to pioneer an interoperable, soon-to-be open-source ID solution that helps advertisers connect with audiences, while keeping consumer control and privacy in mind. With Tubi actively sending Unified ID 2.0’s into the bidstream, we can further enhance the once- in-a-generation experience happening in CTV.”

Tubi is jumping onboard with Unified ID 2.0 after earlier this year fuboTV did the same.

"As an early adopter of addressable and programmatic advertising, as well as one of the leaders in the CTV space, fuboTV is excited to partner on Unified ID 2.0 with The Trade Desk and other partners to develop industry-wide standards and solutions that enhance and support the CTV advertising ecosystem,” said Diana Horowitz, senior vice president of ad sales at fuboTV, in a statement. “We believe Unified ID 2.0 has the potential to both enhance targeting capabilities for our advertisers as well as allow our viewers to experience relevant advertising. We have been pleased with the support the initiative, still in its pilot phase, has already had across the industry, and we look forward to working with all partners to develop an independent, open-source framework."