Tubi taps LiveRamp tech to turn on authenticated ad inventory

Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, has reached a deal with LiveRamp to use the tech vendor’s Authenticated Traffic Solution to build addressable audiences.

Tubi said its new deal with LiveRamp will allow for addressability on all OTT devices while maintaining the ability to reach a large percentage of first-party audiences. When consumers sign up for a free Tubi account, they opt into Tubi’s personalization engines which provide personalized recommendations around what to watch. This in turn provides brands with first-party data while maintaining transparency with consumers.

For advertisers, the ATS solution also allows for the creation of an addressable Tubi audience and lets brands target people-based audiences with increased addressable reach.

“TV viewers are now well accustomed to streaming, but for advertisers, the different streaming platforms are fragmented. This makes the brand’s challenge of reaching and measuring a target audience multi-dimensional and having a people-based identifier is important to ensure that advertising campaigns are relevant across channels and devices,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi, in a statement. “LiveRamp helps enable authenticated, first-party relationships with our viewers so we can continue to deliver impactful relevant ad experiences, at scale.”

Tubi’s latest addressable advertising moves come shortly after the company presented during NewFronts and pushed its Advanced Frequency Management tool for help with cutting down on ad repetition. The company also said it’s introducing on-device-sponsored integrations and providing access to its Content Intelligence insights for targeting and a Certified Measurement Partner Program with select vendors.

Tubi has seemingly pulled back on reporting monthly active user growth—the company last provided that stat in September when it said it had 33 million MAUs—but it has recently divulged some engagement metrics. The company’s latest audience report suggested that the service set a record for total view time with 798 million hours during the first quarter this year, up 54% year over year.