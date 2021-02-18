TVSquared taps into Experian data to measure TV ad outcomes

TVSquared, a cross-platform TV ad measurement provider, is working with credit bureau Experian to offer “deterministic” metrics to media publishers, agencies and advertisers.

Experian’s data and identity assets will be integrated into TVSquared’s ADvantage platform to provide more in-depth audience insights for advanced TV campaigns. TVSquared, which said it reaches more than 150 million households, said the Experian partnership will allow it to better describe audiences and measure outcomes.

“Experian is the gold standard for marketing data that advertisers want to leverage and measure against,” said Bob Ivins, chief strategy officer at TVSquared, in a statement. “With Experian’s data in ADvantage and ADvantage XP, we’re empowering advertisers to put audiences at the center of their TV strategies, providing always-on measurement to identify not only the audiences reached, but also those most responsive to their campaigns. These performance insights can be leveraged to maximize targeting and activation.”

“We work with the largest media publishers and advertisers in the U.S. to enable and measure digital, addressable and connected TV campaigns. Extending our capabilities to measure linear TV ad effectiveness is a natural evolution of our TV services,” said Genevieve Juillard, president of marketing services and data quality at Experian, in a statement. “Our collaboration with TVSquared opens the door for us to help advertisers measure all facets of TV campaigns and reach consumers effectively.”

TVSquared’s ADvantage platform collectively ingests first- and third-party data, including smart TV, set-top-box, TV airing, digital ad server and both client and server-side advertiser data. The company operates in more than 75 countries and has strategic partnerships with Effectv (formerly Comcast Spotlight), Extreme Reach, Ampersand, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, including Telemundo and Regional Sports Networks, and RTL AdConnect.