Verizon taps into Nielsen, Vizio data for cross-channel ad analytics

Verizon is launching a Unified TV Report that uses Nielsen and Vizio data to give advertisers a view of how their linear TV and digital campaigns are performing across Verizon Media’s DSP.

The company said the report offers advertisers analytics capabilities for understanding and optimizing cross-channel outcomes like incremental connected TV and digital reach as compared to linear TV buys, overall frequency across linear and digital along with gross rating point and cost per household metrics

The Unified TV Report combines Verizon Media’s ConnectID, built atop the company’s proprietary identity graph, with data from TV partners Vizio and Nielsen. Verizon Media said it already reaches 148 million deterministic logged in users across more than 240 million unique profiles and more than 400 million unique devices.

“Advertisers can now leverage the amplified impact of our consent-based identity graph with Inscape, Vizio’s leading automated content recognition (ACR) data set of 19M+ smart TVs, and Nielsen’s demographic expertise grounded in its trusted TV panel,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Verizon Media said more than a dozen advertisers beta tested the Unified TV Report and that, on average, the company’s CTV advertisers have seen double-digit incremental reach versus linear TV over the last 30 days.

Last year, Verizon Media announced that its DSP users would be able to attribute TV show tune-ins to ads served on channels including mobile, CTV, video, desktop and native. The company partnered on the launch with Inscape, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vizio, for ACR TV viewing data.

“We are continuing to close the attribution gap across devices, channels and screens,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer at Verizon Media, in a statement. “Our TV tune-in product helps advertisers better understand their customers, connecting the dots between ad-viewing on a smartphone, for example, with TV-viewing. That feedback loop drives better performance and outcomes, while providing insights into critical performance indicators like tune-in conversions.”