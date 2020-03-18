VideoAmp acquires Conversion Logic to bolster attribution

VideoAmp is buying Conversion Logic and will be integrating assets from the cross-channel attribution solutions provider into its own suite of solutions.

The bolstered attribution capabilities will allow marketers and media owners to better optimize their portfolios of linear TV, OTT and digital media to business outcomes. VideoAmp said its clients will benefit from the integration of Conversion Logic’s software dashboard, simulation and optimization engine, and machine-learning attribution models to measure the incremental impact and lift of advertising on business outcomes such as sales, in-store visits and subscriptions.

The acquisition will also extend VideoAmp’s TV attribution capabilities by using its TV viewership data assets that cover 26 million households and 37 million devices.

The company has appointed JP Pereira, former chief client officer at Conversion Logic, as senior vice president of marketing science.

“Existing Conversion Logic clients will be able to leverage the VideoAmp platform, and we look forward to delivering a unified approach to attribution through the integration of assets into our platform,” said Pereira in a statement. “Coming from Conversion Logic to VideoAmp, I can see just how powerful the integrated solutions will be to enable a holistic view of cross-channel media performance.”

“Conversion Logic’s technology has consistently been rated as best in class for software AI and machine learning,” said Ross McCray, co-founder and CEO of VideoAmp, in a statement. “We are very excited to integrate Conversion Logic into VideoAmp to further extend our capabilities in multi-touch attribution and scenario planning. We look forward to updating all of VideoAmp’s clients and welcoming Conversion Logic’s clients.”