Vizio certifies Google, FreeWheel for OAR addressable ad specs

Vizio said that LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, Invidi, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach have met the OAR technology specifications and are certified by Vizio for enabling addressable ad campaigns.

Founded by Vizio, Project OAR (Open Addressable Ready) is a consortium of media companies created to establish a common technology for addressable advertising management for TV. The vendor certification means they have been working directly with Vizio on watermarking and decisioning technologies.

The announcement comes shortly after Vizio announced that it has surpassed 11.2 million addressable TVs across the U.S.

“Addressable advertising is going to play an important role in the future of TV advertising, and we are working to ensure scale, standards and technology to power this future,” said Zeev Neumeier, chief innovation officer for Vizio and steering community tech lead for Project OAR, in a statement. “These partner certifications expand the OAR ecosystem so platforms and participants can use their preferred tech stacks or existing solutions.”

The certification also enables technology partners to work more closely with OAR steering committee members including Disney’s Media Networks, WarnerMedia, Comcast NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Hearst Television, AMC Networks, Fox Corporation, Scripps and Univision; as well as working closely with agency advisory committee members including Publicis Media, Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, IPG/Magna, Dentsu Aegis Network, Havas, Horizon Media and RPA.

LTN Global’s metadata signaling services are compatible with every partner in the advertising ecosystem, and its workflow automations support every business model including MASO/ SASO, programmatic advertising and traditional competitive separation agreements.

“We’ve been working with Vizio since the beginning and they’ve changed the course of addressable advertising,” said Malik Khan, CEO and co-founder of LTN. “Their open and collaborative approach has paved the way for networks to galvanize their ad business through addressable advertising at scale.”

Beachfront recently completed a national campaign across 125 broadcast DMAs and more than 3 million Vizio TVs using its Unified Decisioning product for ad decisioning. FreeWheel, a founding member of Project OAR, recently completed trials of live national addressable TV ad campaigns that reached more than three million OAR-enabled Vizio TVs.

Invidi Technologies is now OAR-certified which will enable addressable advertising with WarnerMedia programming on Vizio TVs in the U.S.

"Invidi's addressable ad tech now reaches millions of smart TVs in addition to much of the footprint of DirecTV, Dish and Verizon set-top boxes for WarnerMedia networks that are OAR-enabled,” said Co-CEO/CTO Bruce Anderson in a statement. “Invidi would welcome the opportunity to support additional programming networks.”

Google recently completed its Project OAR certification for its Google Ad Manager video and advanced TV solutions while Adcuratio Media along with partners ViacomCBS and Fox delivered a national addressable advertiser campaign across broadcast and cable networks, including the first-ever execution during live sports. At the same time, Extreme Reach has integrated OAR watermark encoding into media processing on its AdBridge platform while conducting tests of ad replacement within syndicated programming.