Vizio’s Inscape surpasses 15M opt-in TVs for advertising data footprint

Inscape, a smart TV data company and subsidiary of television maker Vizio, said it now has a consumer opt-in footprint of 15 million smart TVs in the U.S.

The milestone comes as the company, which provides automatic content recognition (ACR) data, is adding to its data product lineup a new National Representative Panel (NRP). The company worked with Dativa, to build the NRP, which it said provides representative TV viewing data for all U.S. households, demographics and geographies based on Inscape’s 15 million ACR-enabled smart TVs and anonymous consumer data from the third-party sources.

Inscape has also extended local affiliate attribution of major broadcast stations to all 210 local markets in the United States, which will hopefully let Inscape data users report more granularly at the local level and determine the localization of scheduled content start times for live or time shifted viewings. It should also provide a view of which connected devices or apps within the TV were used to play the content for the sake of better attribution and measurement.

“We’re extremely confident in the efficacy of our new NRP model and believe that being open about how we’ve constructed it will further drive confidence within the ecosystem both for the value of our new offering as well as the role smart TV data is playing across the industry,” said Inscape President Zeev Neumeier in a statement. “We’ll be looking to make ongoing extensions and enhancements and continue to invest in making it the gold standard for our licensees and their customers.”

“We’re proud to work with Inscape on their currency-class NRP, which leverages our background in TV measurement and combines our advanced data models with the industry’s largest commercially available ACR data set to provide advertisers with granular viewing data on even niche, hard-to-reach targets,” said Dative CTO Tom Weiss in a statement. “The Inscape NRP addresses one of the toughest challenges in the TV measurement space today—namely, how to create a dataset that is both granular enough to represent viewing in a fragmented TV landscape, and that accurately represents the broad range of demographics and targets that advertisers are interested in. We look forward to sharing our approach with the industry and applying feedback to make it ever better.”