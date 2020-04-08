Wurl adds A+E, AMC Networks to list as streaming channels pass 400

Wurl, a provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, said it now carries more than 400 streaming channels.

The company said the newest channels on its platform come from content providers including A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg Media, Endemol Shine Group, Game Show Network, Janson Media and Travelxp.

"Wurl is a key partner as we develop our digital business and monetize the Endemol Shine catalog. What began with two channels has grown to 17-plus, which Wurl helps schedule, deliver and monetize across multiple platform partners. This includes everything from O&O brands such as Masters of Food and ReelTruth to single title channels like Wipeout or Deal or No Deal," said Kasia Jablonska, head of digital distribution and monetization at Endemol Shine Group, in a statement. "We're looking forward to growing our partnership with Wurl and delivering our catalog to every OTT platform out there."

"Crossing 400 channels on the Wurl Network is an important milestone, but it's just a start," said Wurl CEO Sean Doherty in a statement. "Our top priority is to keep all players across our global CTV ecosystem connected, including over 100 million viewers who depend on the Wurl Network to deliver the latest news and entertainment to their connected TVs."

Wurl said it increased the number of channels on its network by 41% in the last quarter of 2019 and launched more than 180 new streaming channels in its first full year of operations. Doherty said he anticipates surpassing 400 channels launched won’t be the last milestone for the company in 2020. This year, Wurl expects to double the number of channels on its network every two months.