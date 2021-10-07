Yahoo and Tubi expand connected TV advertising partnership

Yahoo is expanding its connected TV advertising partnership with Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service.

The companies already have a supply-side (SSP) relationship and the expansion will give Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP) advertisers direct access to Tubi’s AVOD content library along with more competitive auction efficiency and deal capabilities including programmatic guaranteed, advanced reporting capabilities and increased transparency.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in streaming throughout the past year - with ad-supported content, in particular, generating incredible growth,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer of Yahoo, in a statement. “With the future in mind, our partnership with Tubi gives CTV buyers the tools, inventory, and audiences necessary to execute successful and strategic CTV campaigns and drive meaningful growth.”

The partnership will use Yahoo’s unified advertising technology stack for both buy- and sell-side capabilities as well as an exchange.

“As consumers continue to shift viewership to streaming, partnering with demand-side platforms like Yahoo will enable advertisers to buy Tubi inventory more effectively, while maximizing campaign performance across their preferred buying mode,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi, in a statement. “We are proud to empower advertisers with these capabilities and deliver valuable connections with our in-demand audiences.”

Tubi has recently been building up its content, including originals and sports, to capture a larger share of a growing connected TV advertising market.

According to recent research from nScreenMedia, services like Tubi and Pluto TV are expanding their audiences and attracting more and better content, therefore attracting more advertisers and driving up ad values. The research firm estimates that ad revenue earned by virtual linear channels will grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $4.1 billion in 2023.