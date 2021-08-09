YouTube sets TV data deals with Comscore, Parrot Analytics

YouTube, YouTube TV and Google TV reached a handful of new TV data deals this week with Comscore and Parrot Analytics.

Comscore said it will be incorporating YouTube and YouTube TV measurement into its cross-platform service, Comscore Campaign Ratings, so it can provide marketers with data on how audiences are consuming content on YouTube and YouTube TV across desktop, mobile and connected TV. The company said this new agreement will help advertisers and agencies better understand combined co-viewing for YouTube and YouTube TV across OTT/CTV as well as incremental reach to their linear TV buys.

"People are watching more YouTube than ever — on mobile, on laptops, and especially on our fastest growing screen, the TV, and we want to ensure advertisers can measure their reach across all devices with third-party partners like Comscore," said Debbie Weinstein, vice president of global solutions at YouTube, in a statement. "We also know people are choosing to watch their favorite YouTube content on connected TVs with others, and the inclusion of co-viewing in this new integration will allow advertisers to understand the full scale of the audience they're able to reach through YouTube CTV campaigns."

At the same time, YouTube and Google TV have incorporated Parrot Analytics' global audience demand data and entertainment consulting services. Google’s ad-supported streaming service and connected TV platform will use Parrot’s updates on the most in-demand TV series and streaming platforms to better inform programming decisions.

"We are thrilled to be working with the world's leading video entertainment and TV platform. By sharing our expertise, data and consulting services in global audience demand, YouTube and Google TV will continue to evolve their content strategy based on the latest trends. We are excited to further our mission of helping more content owners and brands succeed on any screen, anywhere in the world,” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger in a statement.

In the U.S., Google has more than 120 million people who watch YouTube on TVs every month, up from like 100 million last year. Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Google, cited Nielsen data suggesting 70% of YouTube's reach was delivered to an audience not reached by traditional TV advertising.

“In other words, YouTube's reach is becoming increasingly incremental to TV and this audience dynamic is a huge win for brands,” he said during last month’s earnings call. “In fact, Nielsen found that U.S. advertisers who shifted just 20% of spend from TV to YouTube generated a 25% increase to their total campaign reach within their target audience, while lowering their cost per reach point by almost 20%.”