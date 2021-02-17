YouTube TV plans 4K add-on option with offline viewing

YouTube TV, the company’s live streaming TV service, said it will introduce a new add-on option that gives subscribers access to 4K content.

The company didn’t specify a launch date or a price for the add-on 4K package but it say that users will be able to download 4K content to their DVR to watch later offline. The option will also add unlimited concurrent streams at home.

YouTube TV’s standard $65 per month plan currently caps at three streams and six accounts per household.

In a blog post, YouTube said its virtual MVPD has more than 3 million subscribers, which is the same total it provided in October 2020.

YouTube is also planning updates for YouTube Kids, which it said now has more than 35 million weekly viewers across more than 80 countries. Later this year, the company plans to add new parental tools, including an option that lets parents add specific videos and channels from the main YouTube platform to their children’s viewing choices on YouTube Kids.

The company is also planning updates for YouTube, which it said now has a global audience of more than 2 billion logged-in users each month. After last year launching video chapters to help viewers more easily navigate within a video, the company said it will expand the feature to automatically add video chapters to relevant videos. The company is also planning to launch a redesign of the YouTube VR app homepage to improve navigation, accessibility, and search functionality.

YouTube also said it’s beta testing a new integrated shopping experience that allows viewers to make purchases directly on YouTube, a feature it said will expand later in 2021.

YouTube Shorts, the service’s TikTok-like short-form video tool, is currently in beta in India, where the company said it is now receiving more than 3.5 billion daily views globally. In the coming weeks, YouTube will begin expanding the beta to the U.S.