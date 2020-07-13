2020 Emerging Leaders - Discovery's Hannah Slaughter

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Hannah Slaughter/Discovery Inc:

Hannah Slaughter is creative director of the Creative and Digital Studios team at Discovery, Inc.

What her colleagues are saying:

"She is an innovative doer who has built a team capable of adapting to the massive creative needs of Food Network Kitchen. What once was an unrealistic expectation has become business as usual." – Nick Hollensbe, creative director at Discovery, Inc.

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Food Network Kitchen–obviously! Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, CBS All Access, Peacock (soon!), Disney+ and PBS Kids. (Quarantining with a 1 and 3 year old–those last two are MUSTS!)

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

In 2020, we’ve been streaming all our favorite shows like comfort food. There’s been a lot of “Schitt’s Creek,” “Grand Tour,” “Parks & Rec” and “The Office.” I also watch a lot of Conan and Colbert on YouTube.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

Our current team brings such a wide array of talents to the table. Tackling some of the new challenges that have come our way in the past few months with them is the most fun I’ve had!

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Our brands are all about fueling people’s passions and finding new ways to showcase that content in a way that sets it apart in a sea of competitors will always be the challenge. We serve all of the Discovery brands, which makes it super fun but also means that we need to be hyper aware of how to connect with each audience in a way that speaks to them and makes them want to connect with us on all our platforms.