2020 Emerging Leaders - Mux's Matt McClure

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Matt McClure/Mux:

Matt McClure is co-founder and head of technology and community at Mux, a video technology company that offers APIs designed to handle analytics, encoding, storage and delivery. He is also the creator of Demuxed, a conference for video engineers.

EBOOK How to Acquire, Retain & Delight OTT Users Learn how accelerating demand for streaming consumption is redefining the industry and strategies to thrive in today’s market. DOWNLOAD THE EBOOK

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

This is a tough one because honestly I don't know what I'm subscribed to and what's just a login left on our Apple TV from friends or roommates. MLB.tv, Netflix, Hulu, Quibi (well, the free tier right now), HBO (but just through cable) and Apple TV+.

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

This is all over the place and I blame the quarantine. I assume this is really just things we've liked watching so far in 2020 and not just what I'm currently watching?

“The Good Place,” “Succession,” “The Witcher,” “The Morning Show,” “Community” (again, it's quarantine life) and “Dave.”

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

I'm insanely proud of Mux, the team, and what we've built there, so of course that's a highlight of my career. If I'm going to pick one, though, I think I still have to go with Demuxed and the community around it. I think that very first Demuxed in 2015 will always be a cherished memory and something I see as an inflection point in my professional life.

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

More Demuxed conferences all around the world! There are some R&D projects we're working on at Mux right now that I think will completely change how developers work with online video. The challenges with productizing it and taking it to market aren't trivial at all, but I'm insanely excited to see what developers do with it.