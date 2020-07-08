2020 Emerging Leaders - Pluto TV's Brendon Thomas

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Brendon Thomas/Pluto TV:

Brendon Thomas is vice president of distribution at Pluto TV. He has previously held roles overseeing business development and revenue. In his current role, Thomas is responsible for Pluto TV’s audience growth via partnerships with OEMs, platforms, publishers and other strategic partners.

What his colleagues are saying:

“A former serial entrepreneur, Brendon has been a key member of our team since the early days of Pluto TV. He identified and executed the majority of our distribution partnerships with major companies like Amazon, Roku, Google, Apple, Samsung and many others, and these deals have been a critical part of our success. Brendon is a dynamic leader, an entrepreneurial deal-maker, and one of the top emerging young leaders in the streaming industry.” - Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder at Pluto TV

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

CBS All Access, Netflix, HBO Now, Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

“Picard” on CBS All Access, “River Monsters” on Pluto TV and “The Expanse” on Prime Video.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

It's hard to think of a higher point than announcing the acquisition of Pluto TV by Viacom in 2019.

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Pluto TV's mission is to “Entertain the Planet,” and that means global distribution. With the support of ViacomCBS that no longer feels like the dream it did back in 2015 when I started. Next for me is exploring with our partners all the ways we can accomplish this global vision, together. Home and mobile viewing seems like they will naturally dominate, but I'm excited about emerging streaming markets as well, including in transportation and hospitality.