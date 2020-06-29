2020 Emerging Leaders - Premiere Digital's Carrie Moore

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Carrie Moore/Premiere Digital:

Carrie Moore has experience with every aspect of Premiere Digital’s functions from quality control to client services. She now has supervision of Premiere Digital’s STOREFRONT, a SaaS solution tool for digital store check and audit research on transactional and subscription-based platforms. In her current role, she also supports the development of Premiere’s cloud-based portal for supply chain order entry and management, PDX.

Sponsored by IBM Webinar: Delighting Viewers with Content: Cloud Enabled Remote Production Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 12pm EST / 9am PST

IBM Aspera's multi-cloud roots enables broadcasters to move terabytes of video content at maximum speed, allowing production teams around the world to co-create, untethered by location. Hear how Fox Sports delighted millions of Super Bowl LIV and 2019 FIFA World Cup viewers by producing more content than ever, delivered to viewers across broadcast and web devices alike. Register now

As the VP of product development, she oversees all SaaS advancement on STOREFRONT and PDX, expanding the products’ presence in the market and driving a more streamlined digital supply chain experience.

What her colleagues are saying:

Premiere Digital CEO Mark Lazar commended Moore’s contributions to overseeing products and managing client usage and said she “fully demonstrate[s] the ability to do this at the highest level.”

Streaming Industry Q&A

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

HBO Now, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Quibi

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

“Superstore,” “The Good Place,” “Brooklyn 99,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Bob's Burgers,” “Last Week Tonight,” “Some Good News” and “The Office.”

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

Getting the opportunity to share my knowledge with people on my team and give them a chance to grow and succeed in the business.

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Adapting to the changes that come with the industry. There are a lot of streaming platforms available and the solutions available to manage them have been growing. I look forward to working on similar solutions to help filmmakers and retailers make informed and intelligent decisions about the future of their content and overall content lifecycle.