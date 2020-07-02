2020 Emerging Leaders – Revry’s Alia Daniels

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Alia Daniels/Revry:

Alia Daniels is co-founder and chief operating officer for Revry, a global queer digital media network, where she oversees the content and marketing departments, as well as executive produces several podcasts. She is the co-festival director for QueerX, a queer music, film and industry festival dedicated to highlighting short form content made by and for the global LGBTQ+ community.

What her colleagues are saying:

“Alia is an extraordinary force of nature, beloved in the company. Bringing compassionate and driven leadership to all she does, Alia is our great ally…the A in LGBTIA+, with a passion to promote authentic representation for all." – Revry CEO Damian Pelliccione

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Hulu, Apple Music, Netflix and of course Revry!

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

I loved the “Becoming” doc on Netflix and “Insecure” on HBO.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

The highlight of my career has been receiving messages from people all over the world who have found and loved Revry. My personal mission in life is to create avenues for authentic representation in media and through Revry I know I'm accomplishing that daily.

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

We are very excited about the newest iteration of Revry that offers what we like to call a tribrid offering of content; subscription, ad-supported, and now four 24/7 live linear channels. Offering multiple ways for members of the community to engage in content.