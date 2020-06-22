2020 Emerging Leaders - TiVo's Briana Currier

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Briana Currier/TiVo:

Briana Currier serves as TiVo’s director of business development and she focuses on establishing partnerships with media and entertainment companies. She’s driven negotiations that have resulted in key partnerships for TiVo including the company’s agreement with Amazon Prime Video, bringing the Prime Video application to millions of pay TV households worldwide.

In her role at TiVo, Currier leads the content team, focusing on integrating Tier 1 subscription video on demand (SVOD) services into TiVo products and services for consumers and pay TV operator customers. She also drives TiVo’s content strategy across all product lines, including launching TiVo Stream 4K, which was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020. She manages Tier 1 partnerships with major streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Showtime, YouTube and Hulu.

What her colleagues are saying:

“Briana’s responsibilities include ‘partnering’ with some of the largest entertainment and technology companies in the world (Netflix, Prime Video, Google, etc.). She drives results by creating win-win solutions through trust, creativity, enthusiasm and balance,” shared Matt Milne, TiVo’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

The better question is which streaming services do I not subscribe to? I currently subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, Showtime, HBO Now, Starz, and Disney+.

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

"Homeland," "My Brilliant Friend," "Little Fires Everywhere," "Normal People" and "One Chicago."

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

I am fortunate to be working in an industry that I am passionate about. It’s hard to name only one, but leading the content strategy for the TiVo Stream 4K launch is the most recent and significant career highlight. TiVo Stream 4K brings together subscription, transactional, ad supported and live TV content in one unified experience.

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Continuing to help consumers and our pay TV operators navigate the ever-growing OTT content ecosystem and application silos. The number of services, time spent, and subscribers are all increasing. This rise of an OTT-centric world coupled with continued innovation in the streaming space will create new challenges and opportunities for TiVo as a market leader in unified content discovery and personalization.