2021 Emerging Leaders - Charter's Abi Ketharanathan

The Fierce Video editorial team is proud to present its second annual Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming TV industry. Throughout the months of May and June we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our StreamTV Show with an awards ceremony June 17 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Not yet registered for the StreamTV Show, running June 15-17? Be sure to register now and save your spot at this free virtual event!

Abi Ketharanathan/Charter:

Abi Ketharanathan is the product lead for content discovery at Spectrum. She owns the search, recommendations, personalization and curation roadmaps across set-top boxes and IP devices. Alongside her team of two, she is responsible for identifying new opportunities that increase customer engagement and improve the discovery experience. She also drives architecture and engineering teams to deliver on the scope and communicates with key stakeholders. Prior to her current role at Spectrum, Abi worked at Rogers Communications in Canada in both engineering and product roles.

What her colleagues are saying:

“Abi is a thoughtful, up-and-coming leader at Charter who oversees our Content Discovery initiatives. Her industry knowledge and collaborative leadership style drive projects within Charter and across our programming and vendor partners." – David Bell, VP and technical fellow at Charter

"Abi has a firm grasp of the video business, especially video-on-demand services and curation tools and will continue to play a critical role in defining the 'best in class' content experience. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Abi for the past 2 years and it is that hard work and diligence that will continue to make her a success in whatever she undertakes—the bigger the challenge the better—that is when she really shines." – Laura Campbell, director of video content at Charter

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Spectrum TV App, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

Describe your biggest career highlight so far.

My biggest career highlight so far was being a part of a great team that launched Spectrum Originals, where I led the charge on building out curation and promotion capabilities that helped our customers find content easily. It was a great opportunity to demonstrate my ability to lead a cross-functional team and drive a project with executive visibility and high pressure.

What has been your biggest career learning experience?

My biggest career learning experience comes from my transition from an individual contributor to a people leader. Learning what drives every team member and how to bring out their excellence has been a great growth opportunity for me.

What's next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

As the content discovery lead at Spectrum, I am excited to continue working towards a seamless, streamlined experience for users to find content to watch, regardless of whether the content is from Spectrum or other apps they subscribe to on our devices.