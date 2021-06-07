2021 Emerging Leaders - Epix's Sharon Bell

The Fierce Video editorial team is proud to present its second annual Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming TV industry. Throughout the months of May and June we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our StreamTV Show with an awards ceremony June 17 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Not yet registered for the StreamTV Show, running June 15-17? Be sure to register now and save your spot at this free virtual event!

Sharon Bell/Epix:

In her role as director of business development and strategy at Epix, Sharon Bell focuses on business development, digital distribution and strategic partnerships. Leveraging her passion for the television industry and competitive streaming landscape, she builds a strategic roadmap for the direct-to-consumer business that maximizes subscriber and revenue growth and capitalizes on new distribution opportunities. She negotiates and executes Epix’s platform and device deals, managing relationships with Apple, Google, Roku, Amazon, Samsung and more. She recently spearheaded Epix’s national brand partnerships with Domino’s and Tidal. Prior to Epix, Sharon worked in programming strategy at both HBO and Showtime.

What her colleagues are saying:

"Sharon is an integral member of the Epix team and has been since the day she joined in 2018. She blends innovation and discipline with a strategic vision that has delivered on a host of creative and effective ideas that are driving subscriber and revenue growth for Epix. On top of her incredible work ethic and contagious energy, Sharon sets a high bar for cross functional collaboration as she focuses on business development, digital distribution and strategic partnerships. It’s an absolute pleasure to work with Sharon every day and I am thrilled that she is a finalist for the Emerging Leader award. Sharon is a superstar and this recognition is beyond well deserved." - Courtney Menzel, co-general manager at Epix

“Sharon has consistently been a vital asset to Epix. She is a creative, persistent self-starter and future thinker who continues to be instrumental in moving the business forward. Sharon’s efforts around driving the network’s business development, as well as spearheading unique partnerships, have been critical to the growth of Epix. In addition, Sharon is a phenomenal team player who is adept at coordinating across teams, exhibiting a deep understanding of various stakeholders’ roles. We feel incredibly fortunate to have Sharon on the Epix team and are thrilled that she’s received this deserving nomination.” - Laura Sher, co-general manager at Epix

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

It would be easier to list what I don't subscribe to! Right now, I am watching at least one show on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max and, of course, Epix!

Describe your biggest career highlight so far.

Driving the evolution of Epix Now. From launching the app in 2019 to executing back-to-back marketing partnerships with Domino's and Tidal and launching our own billing platform this year, I take immense pride in how far our business has come in such a short time. It is a privilege to work with such fantastic partners across so many industries, and I look forward to continued growth ahead.

What has been your biggest career learning experience?

Changing consumer habits during the pandemic has taught me so much and has made me more effective in my role. It encouraged out of the box thinking for unique partnerships that drive awareness and accessibility. More importantly, it solidified the importance of forging cross-functional relationships within your own organization so you’re prepared to act nimbly when opportunities arise.

What's next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

I say this every year, but there truly has never been a more exciting time to work in streaming. Consumers are simultaneously more overjoyed and overwhelmed by the options available to them than ever before. As content providers, it’s our responsibility to continue incentivizing subscriptions, but in increasingly innovative ways – through new platforms, features, partnerships, and content. We’re just at the beginning for Epix Now!