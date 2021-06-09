2021 Emerging Leaders - NBCUniversal's William Roberts-Foster

The Fierce Video editorial team is proud to present its second annual Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming TV industry. Throughout the months of May and June we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our StreamTV Show with an awards ceremony June 17 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Not yet registered for the StreamTV Show, running June 15-17? Be sure to register now and save your spot at this free virtual event!

William Roberts-Foster/NBCUniversal:

William Roberts-Foster serves as senior director of ad innovation strategy within NBCUniversal’s Advertising and Partnerships division. He is responsible for the strategic development, implementation and optimization of new advertising formats on NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming platform, Peacock. He has worked for more than a decade in various aspects of advertising, marketing, media and business partnerships with brands including Ford Motor Company, Saks Fifth Avenue, Proctor & Gamble, Sony and Mars. Before joining NBCUniversal, his professional background includes advertiser (Capital One), agency (Team Detroit [now GTB], Carat) and publisher roles (marketing director at NBCUniversal).

What his colleagues are saying:

“I am honored to work with such a dedicated team player as William. He is committed to pushing the limits of innovation and brings a sense of genuine passion to all of his work. We are lucky to have him at NBCU.” - Scott Comstock, senior vice president of advertising growth strategy, Advertising and Partnerships, at NBCUniversal

“William is a smart and talented colleague that I have the pleasure of working alongside each day. He is a true teammate who is willing to collaborate and jump in on any task to bring a project over the finish line.” - Nicole Pegg, vice president of ad experience strategy, Advertising and Partnerships, at NBCUniversal

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Of course, I would have to say Peacock is at the top of my list of services I subscribe to, along with other key players including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Describe your biggest career highlight so far.

At this point “television” has been around for more than 70 years, and it has been both a privilege and an honor to be part of shaping the future of content consumption as well as crafting the best possible viewing experience for viewers and advertisers. So, of course, one of the biggest highlights in my career so far would be the successful launch and growing success of NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service, Peacock. From on stage at investor day back in January 2020 where we set the standard for performance and success at a high bar to last summer’s national launch to today with the platform now having 42 million signups and counting – we're delivering on our initial promise to welcoming brands into the streaming space in a new way that moves the entire industry forward. To be part of a team that's actively redefining what it means to collaborate and innovate, I could not be prouder.

What has been your biggest career learning experience?

Throughout my career, the types of roles I have assumed that often call for broad cross-functional collaborations have collectively taught me something I’ve found invaluable to keep in mind: most human conflict is rooted in miscommunications and misunderstandings. From portfolio development at a financial company, to business storytelling and expansion at a media agency, to multi-platform marketing partnerships at a media entertainment publisher - that lesson has held constant. It has reinforced my continued awareness of my own communication skills and those around me. It has also helped shape the way I communicate with both my direct team and the broader organization allowing me to be more concise, assume positive intent and ensure a mutual understanding of shared goals, so that when one succeeds – we all succeed.

What's next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Everyone within the streaming TV ecosystem is all truly starting to realize the possibilities within the space. At NBCUniversal, despite launching seven new advertising products for Peacock within the first year – we're constantly looking for ways we can transform. This next year ahead, we’re hyper-focused on pushing the limits to reimagine what the entire content viewing experience not only can be – but should be. Taking a step back and looking at the landscape holistically - we live a future imagined by those who came before us – and, with the exponential growth of technological advancement, the ever-evolving habits of viewers and the need for brands to connect with their consumers in new, meaningful ways, we’re only limited by the bounds of our own imaginations. I am really looking forward to seeing the inventiveness across the industry in the next year and beyond.