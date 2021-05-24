2021 Emerging Leaders - Tastemade's Savannah Mosser

The Fierce Video editorial team is proud to present its second annual Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming TV industry. Throughout the months of May and June we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our StreamTV Show with an awards ceremony June 17 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Not yet registered for the StreamTV Show, running June 15-17? Be sure to register now and save your spot at this free virtual event!

Savannah Mosser/Tastemade:

Savannah Mosser is the partner marketing director at Tastemade where she is responsible for growing the Tastemade streaming network audience through partnership opportunities. In 2020, she led the launch of the Tastemade streaming network internationally throughout many countries, including Brazil, Mexico and Australia. She also led the launch of Tastemade’s U.S. Spanish language channel, Tastemade en Español.

What her colleagues are saying:

“Savannah has led the growth in our TV business throughout the world and in the launch of new channels such as our Spanish language channel Tastemade en Espanol here in the U.S. and most recently Tastemade Travel. Her collaborative approach has allowed us to expand our network to over 40 countries around the world without missing a beat, and in consistently engendering support from partners to continue to drive huge audience growth; positioning Tastemade as one of the leaders in new channels disrupting the traditional media space.” - Jeremy Strauss, head of business development at Tastemade

“Savannah has been an incredible asset to our programming strategy, working directly with some of the biggest platforms in the world to deliver smart, results-oriented campaigns for new programming launches and evergreen marketing opportunities that have put our shows and channels in front of millions of additional viewers.” - Jay Holzer, head of programming at Tastemade streaming network

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and, of course, Tastemade!

Describe your biggest career highlight so far.

Launching the Tastemade streaming network in Latin America was an amazing career highlight! We have seen incredible audience growth for our channel since launch, and it has been such an amazing experience working with my Tastemade colleagues and external partners from around the world. From an audience perspective, we are on track to have our biggest year to date. Tastemade is now available in over 40 countries.

What has been your biggest career learning experience?

Global marketing is new to me, therefore, I have had to learn how other countries operate in regard to business and marketing tactics. I’ve learned to listen to our international teams, trust their perspectives and take their advice as well as do plenty of research prior to launching Tastemade in any new country.

What's next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

2020 was definitely a challenging year, but Tastemade was able to provide premium, inspirational content for free within the food, travel, home and design space. We are excited to bring content to many more countries this year (i.e. India, Sweden and Spain) and have plans to launch a new channel within the lifestyle space here in the U.S. in June.