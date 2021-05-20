2021 Emerging Leaders - Tubi's Betsy Lippitt

The Fierce Video editorial team is proud to present its second annual Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming TV industry. Throughout the months of May and June we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our StreamTV Show with an awards ceremony June 17 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Not yet registered for the StreamTV Show, running June 15-17? Be sure to register now and save your spot at this free virtual event!

Betsy Lippitt/Tubi:

An AVOD enthusiast, Betsy believes that the best entertainment should be free and accessible to everyone. In her role at Tubi, she oversees worldwide content acquisition, planning and partnerships for the studios and networks group, while acting as lead negotiator for all major Hollywood studio and television network U.S. content deals. Prior to joining Tubi, Betsy managed AVOD, home entertainment and worldwide non-theatrical sales for Miramax.

What her colleagues are saying:

"A creative leader draws upon every corner of life experience to electrify one's audience. From closing the uncloseable deals to making everyone feel important, Betsy makes you wish she that she was leading more than just entertainment matters for our planet." - Janet Tzou, associate general counsel at Tubi

"Betsy leads with courage to challenge the norm and is persistent in seeking outcomes that benefit the business she represents as well as the team she leads. Her team is motivated by her perspective to ask questions, learn from them and grow as individuals which ultimately raises the team’s success." - Heather Strofs, VP of West Coast ad sales at Tubi

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Discovery+, Netflix and YouTube TV (I'm a reality junkie)

Describe your biggest career highlight so far.

Tubi's acquisition by Fox was tremendously exciting. It was a milestone that signified that our team had successfully built a phenomenal entertainment experience for our viewers and fans in just a few years. Seeing the industry's perception of AVOD shift dramatically so quickly has been incredibly exciting and validating to watch unfold.

What has been your biggest career learning experience?

A wise friend once told me that every challenge I face at work is "a laboratory for my leadership." I've been focused lately on reframing challenging conversations, projects and timelines as opportunities for my growth and the growth of my team. Also in the past year, I've learned the immense value in leaning on your colleagues for partnership and inspiration. I don't believe in zero-sum attitudes, as the game of work is an infinite one.

What's next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Competing for viewers' time and attention isn't easy. This year I'm out to delve deeper into what content excites and engages our audience most in a way that differentiates Tubi from other services.