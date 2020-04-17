Amazon adds free content section to Fire TV devices and tablets

Amazon is launching a dedicated #AtHome section that curates a selection of free content on Fire TV devices and Fire tablets for families stuck inside during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company said the section pulls together content from more than 100 partners including ad-supported video services, subscription video services, news channels, kids programming, educational tools and health and wellness apps.

Fire TV and Fire Tablet owners in the U.S. will see the #AtHome experience on their devices and Amazon said it will be updating the page on a regular basis. Amazon said the section will soon launch in the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada and India.

RELATED: FandangoNow launches on Amazon Fire TV devices

The section highlights subscription services like Showtime and CBS All Access which are offering extended 30-day free trials as well as services like HBO and Sling TV which have made certain content and channels available free to stream.

#AtHome also features a news section with content from CBS News, Fox News ABC News, NBC News and more; a Kids and Family section with Amazon Prime originals and content from Boomerang, IMDb TV, The CW, Tubi and Cartoon Network; an educational section with content from ABCMouse, Amazon FreeTime, Kidoodle TV, PBS Kids, Endless Alphabet and Endless Numbers and GoNoodle; a Health and Wellness section with access to Peloton, Beachbody On Demand, Gaia, Yoga International and Joyn; a Community and Giving section that lets people use Alexa to donate to organizations including Feeding America, Save the Children, United Nations Foundation and American Red Cross; and a Connectivity section with features like Alexa calls and videoconferencing apps like Zoom and Skype.

“We will be updating the content in the #AtHome experience regularly as more free content, live events, apps, and content are added. We hope this makes your time at home a little more enjoyable,” wrote Sandeep Gupta, vice president of Fire TV, in a blog post.