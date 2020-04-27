Amazon and Discovery make Food Network Kitchen free for Fire TV, tablet users

Food Network Kitchen, a subscription streaming service from Amazon and Discovery, Inc., will be free for a year for Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet users.

The service – which includes live cooking shows along with on-demand content – launched in October with a 90-day free trial and a limited time discounted price of $4/month or $47.99/year. The regular price is $6.99/month or $59.99/year. Customers can sign up for the one-year trial offer by opening the Food Network Kitchen app on Fire TV and Fire tablet devices and following on-screen directions.

“We were thrilled with the success of our initial collaboration with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce tens of millions of Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers to Food Network Kitchen,” said Peter Faricy, CEO of global direct-to-consumer at Discovery, Inc., in a statement. “With families and individuals preparing meals at home now more than ever, this offer will help provide ideas and encouragement to even more customers during this unprecedented time.”

Sponsored by DriveNets [Webinar] Why It takes More Than Disaggregation to Build Webscale SP Networks Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 11am ET / 8am PT

Find out how a distributed, disaggregated, and open routing approach offers numerous benefits, including better network agility, unlimited scale, end to vendor lock-in, and reduced costs. Register Now

RELATED: Discovery, Amazon officially launch Food Network Kitchen

“When Food Network Kitchen came to Fire TV and Alexa last year, we saw how much customers love cooking with, and learning from, their favorite chefs,” said Marc Whitten, vice president of Amazon entertainment devices and services, in a statement. “Many of us are spending more time cooking at home during these challenging times and are in need of a little inspiration. That’s why we are excited to offer all of our new and existing Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a free year of access to Food Network Kitchen.”

To coincide with the new offer, Food Network Kitchen and Amazon are launching the “We Cook Together” initiative. On May 2-3, Food Network Kitchen will present a special “We Cook Together Weekend” with new cooking classes live from the personal kitchens of Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila.

The return of live content on Food Network Kitchen comes as production on live classes is shut down as a result of COVID-19.