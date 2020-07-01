Amazon extends free year of Food Network Kitchen to Echo Show users

Amazon is looping Echo Show owners in on an existing offer for a free year of Food Network Kitchen, the streaming service it launched with Discovery, Inc.

This expands on a similar promotion the company announced in April for Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet users.

The service – which includes live cooking shows along with on-demand content – launched in October with a 90-day free trial and a limited time discounted price of $4/month or $47.99/year. The regular price is $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Customers can sign up for the one-year trial offer by opening the Food Network Kitchen app on Echo Show devices and following on-screen directions.

RELATED: Discovery, Amazon officially launch Food Network Kitchen

At launch, Food Network Kitchen promised to offer 25 weekly live classes with five daily live classes on weekends. The classes—which are taught by Rachel Ray, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, Andrew Zimmern and others—feature an interactive element that allows users to communicate in real time with hosts.

Live content on Food Network Kitchen returned in April after production on live classes was shut down as a result of COVID-19.

Discovery hasn’t shared subscriber totals for Food Network Kitchen but during the company’s most recent earnings call, CEO David Zaslav said the service – along with the rest of Discovery’s direct-to-consumer portfolio – has seen “strong upticks.”

“And Food Network Kitchen also took a meaningful step forward last week with a strong and expanded Amazon partnership, which is offering this first-of-its-kind food and cooking product to tens of millions of their Fire TV users free for a year, courtesy of Amazon, along with marketing by Amazon on Fire TV. And it's off to a great start,” Zaslav said, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.