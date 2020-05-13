Amazon Fire TV highlights free content on homepage

The new, dedicated tab for free streaming content comes after last month Amazon added an #AtHome section that curates a selection of free content on Fire TV devices and Fire tablets for families stuck inside during the COVID-19 crisis. (Amazon)

With demand for streaming video surges during the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon Fire TV is adding a dedicated free content tab to its homepage.

The feature will begin rolling out to all Fire TV customers in the U.S. today. It highlights ad-supported streaming services including Tubi, Pluto TV and Crackle along with Amazon’s IMDb TV. The tab will also point users toward apps like Twitch, Red Bull, PBS and PBS Kids that offer free content.

The Free tab will feature other types of free to watch content as well, including unlocked content from streaming services and a set of rows of kids and family content that is currently free to all Amazon customers through Prime Video.

RELATED: Deeper Dive—Tracking global growth for Pluto TV, Roku Channel and more AVODs

The new, dedicated tab for free streaming content comes after last month Amazon added an #AtHome section that curates a selection of free content on Fire TV devices and Fire tablets for families stuck inside during the COVID-19 crisis.

With most Americans under stay at home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, many streaming services including ad-supported platforms have seen big spikes in usage. Roku said its overall streaming hours increased by 1.6 billion hours over last quarter to 13.2 billion, which it said was a record.

In April, Reelgood said viewership across all free ad-supported platforms was up by 148% compared to the first week of March. The company said Tubi accounted for more than one quarter of all AVOD playback from March 2 to April 19, 2020.

Read more on
advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) coronavirus Amazon Fire TV

Suggested Articles

Roku
Video

COVID-19 streaming surge puts U.S. on ‘verge of habit change’

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a video streaming surge and cord cutting acceleration that could affect long-lasting change in viewership trends.

by Ben Munson
Plex AVOD
Video

Plex expands AVOD library through Endemol Shine deal

Multimedia platform provider Plex has set another content agreement for its ad-supported streaming service.

by Ben Munson
Pluto TV
Tech

Pluto TV, SpotX set programmatic partnership for Latin America

Pluto TV, an ad-supported streaming service owned by ViacomCBS, has reached a video monetization agreement with SpotX for Latin American markets.

by Ben Munson