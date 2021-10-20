Amazon Fire TV’s local news app now covers 158 U.S. cities

Amazon’s news app on Fire TV will begin expanding live and on-demand local news from 88 to 158 major cities across the U.S. starting today.

The expansion includes cities like Charleston, South Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; Tucson, Arizona; Reno, Nevada; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Lincoln, Nebraska, and will more than double the local stations available from 126 to 259. The expansion follows an initial 12-city launch last year and an expansion to 88 cities in March.

“We’ve heard from our customers how important it is to stay informed on what’s happening in their communities and we’re proud that Amazon’s news app on Fire TV now covers over 90% of U.S. TV households,” said Charlotte Maines, director of Amazon Fire TV, in a statement. “With this expansion, Fire TV customers now have access to more stations across the US and we continue to invest in our local news coverage with 50 metros now offering more than one local news source.”

Fire TV has added coverage from broadcasters including Hearst Television, Gray Television, Graham Media Group, Sunbeam Television and Capitol Broadcasting Company.

Users can access local news for their city using the “Local News” tab within the Fire TV news app. Fire TV will automatically detect the closest metro area and add the local news station (or stations) within the tab.

Local news has been popping up on many free linear streaming services lately. Earlier this week, Redbox Free Live TV reached its first local broadcast news agreement with Cox Media. Tubi, which is owned by Fox, earlier this year said it had grown its local news offering to nearly 100 feeds from partners including Cox Media, Scripps and Tegna. And broadcast groups like Sinclair and Hearst have launched streaming platforms that provide access to their local broadcast news content.