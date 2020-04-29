Amazon Prime Video launches on-demand rentals in Canada

Amazon Prime Video has added on-demand video rentals and purchases to its platform in Canada and several other international markets.

The service – which is also launching in France, Italy, Spain, and Australia – was previously only available in the U.S., the U.K., Germany and Japan. The platform lets users rent or buy content from U.S. studios including Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Lionsgate. According to Now Magazine, a Prime membership isn’t required to use the service.

Customers in the above-mentioned countries can browse and view movies via the new 'Store' tab on the navigation menu across web, smart TVs and Android devices. Previously rented and purchased movies will be available to watch in the 'My Stuff' tab on iOS devices.

Last month, Amazon Prime Video launched a “Cinema” hub to highlight in-theater movies available for digital rental or purchase. The hub launched with titles including Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” and Universal’s “The Invisible Man” available for 48-hour rentals at premium prices.

Amazon also recently ironed out a deal where the Prime Video app on iPhone and Apple TV now allows users to rent or purchase content directly from Amazon. The deal gets Amazon around the 30% cut of the purchase price Apple typically charged for use of its payment platform.

Amazon’s international expansion and new agreements for its Prime Video on-demand store come at a time when most movie theaters are closed and many upcoming films have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.