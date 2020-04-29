Amazon renews NFL streaming deal, adds one exclusive game

Amazon has renewed its NFL Thursday Night Football streaming agreement and has added one extra, exclusive regular season game to the deal.

The multiyear agreement covers 11 Thursday Night Football games per season on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. The games will also be broadcast on Fox and will appear on the NFL Network and Fox Deportes, following what the NFL calls a “tri-cast” model of distribution across broadcast, cable and streaming.

However, the NFL and Amazon also agreed to exclusively stream one regular season game globally on Prime Video and Twitch, which will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the 2020 NFL regular season. Those games will still be available on free, over-the-air television in the participating teams’ home markets.

The league didn’t disclose financial details for the agreement but according to CNBC, it’s a three-year deal and it’s worth more than the $130 million Amazon paid in 2018 for its previous two-year deal.

"We are thrilled to renew our Thursday Night Football deal with the NFL and are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global streaming rights to an additional regular season game in 2020," said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon, in a statement. "We know Prime members and the Twitch community around the world love the NFL, and we remain committed to giving them the best and most customizable streaming experience possible, with a broad selection of premium content available at their fingertips."

Amazon and the NFL have partnered on Thursday Night Football since 2017. In 2019, the games delivered an average audience of 15.4 million viewers including Fox, NFL Network, Fox Deportes, NFL digital, Fox Sports digital, Prime Video, Twitch and Verizon Media mobile properties. The companies said digital streaming across Prime Video, Twitch, NFL digital, Fox Sports digital and Verizon Media mobile properties in 2019 recorded an average minute audience of more 1 million – up 43% versus the previous year when the average minute audience was 729,000.