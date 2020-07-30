Amazon’s AVOD audience reach grows to 40M

Amazon said that its monthly ad-supported OTT streaming audience reach has grown from 20 million in January to more than 40 million today.

Chris Bodkin, head of U.S. OTT and audio advertising for Amazon Advertising, said Wednesday during FierceVideo’s OTT Blitz Week that the growth is being driven by IMDb TV and a “growing list” of integrations with third-party publishers through Amazon Publisher Services.

He said that Amazon Advertising has been able to provide more than 3% incremental reach over linear TV with adults 18-49 and that 74% of that reach was exclusive to Amazon Advertising and not duplicated on linear TV.

Sponsored by Google Cloud Webinar: Remote Post Production In The Cloud Video production companies across the world have traditionally been tethered to physical facilities, but with the advent of covid-19, remote post production capabilities are more important than ever. Join this webinar to learn more about how video producers can utilize Google Cloud infrastructure, along with partner applications, to develop a remote post production suite that brings your artists and editors together, no matter where they are. Register Now

Amazon is going up against other ad-supported streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Hulu and Xumo for a share of the booming AVOD market. MoffettNathanson predicts the overall value of the AVOD market will increase at a 34% compound annual growth rate over the next five years and total nearly $14 billion by 2024.

RELATED: Amazon Fire TV deepens integration with YouTube TV, Sling TV and others

Bodkin said that Amazon Advertising is comparing performance between ad campaigns that use Amazon’s behavioral audience signals instead of traditional demographics used for linear TV ad buys. The company said that across campaigns run on Amazon OTT, it’s seeing an average 44% increase in consideration when advertisers use Amazon’s audience-based behavioral signals.

To help continue growing the audience at IMDb TV, the service is rolling out more original content. Bodkin said some upcoming series including “Leverage,” which will be a reimagining of a crime drama that previously ran on TNT, and the upcoming “Alex Rider.”

Amazon also recently renewed its NFL Thursday Night Football streaming agreement and added one extra, exclusive regular season game to the deal.