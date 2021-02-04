Amazon’s AVOD audience reach tops 55M users

Amazon Advertising said it has nearly tripled its ad-supported streaming audience reach since last year.

The company said it now reaches more than 55 million monthly active viewers of ad-supported OTT content, up from about 20 million at the same time last year and the 40 million it reported in July during FierceVideo’s OTT Blitz Week.

Amazon said its new audience reach figure includes IMDb TV, its ad-supported streaming service. It also covers network and broadcaster apps like Discovery, CW, CNNGo, and CBS, which are powered by Amazon Publisher Services, as well as its own curated News app.

“We believe that our focus on providing great customer experiences has been a big driver in this growth. When we create great customer experiences, we help our advertisers achieve better campaign results,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Amazon’s OTT video ads also show up with Twitch, its video game streaming platform that it said averages an audience of more than 2.5 million viewers, and in live sports streams through partnerships like NFL Thursday Night Football. The company said its livestream of the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals game on December 26 delivered an estimated 11.2 million total viewers and an estimated average minute audience of 4.8 million.

Amazon gets a boost in ad-supported audience reach through its Fire TV platform. In December, the company said that Fire TV now counts 50 million monthly active users, up from 40 million at the beginning of 2020.

Last year, Chris Bodkin, head of U.S. OTT and audio advertising for Amazon Advertising, said that Amazon Advertising is comparing performance between ad campaigns that use Amazon’s behavioral audience signals instead of traditional demographics used for linear TV ad buys. The company said that across campaigns run on Amazon OTT, it was seeing an average 44% increase in consideration when advertisers use Amazon’s audience-based behavioral signals.