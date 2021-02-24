Amazon’s IMDb TV launches on Chromecast with Google TV

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, said its app is now available on Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices in the U.S.

The app will also launch on more Android TV OS devices in the coming weeks. The new distribution deals for IMDb TV follow launches on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Sony Android TV devices. IMDb TV is also available on Fire TV and as a free Channel within the Prime Video and IMDb apps across different devices.

IMDb TV has been busy in 2021 adding important distribution points. In January, the service said it would be available on Roku devices, which count 51.2 million users.

The expanded reach is helping Amazon Advertising, which said it has nearly tripled its ad-supported streaming audience since last year.

The company said it now reaches more than 55 million monthly active viewers of ad-supported OTT content, up from about 20 million at the same time last year and the 40 million it reported in July during FierceVideo’s OTT Blitz Week.

“We believe that our focus on providing great customer experiences has been a big driver in this growth. When we create great customer experiences, we help our advertisers achieve better campaign results,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Amazon gets a boost in ad-supported audience reach through its Fire TV platform. In December, the company said that Fire TV now counts 50 million monthly active users, up from 40 million at the beginning of 2020.