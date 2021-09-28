Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 supports Netflix, Hulu and soon, Sling TV

Amazon today debuted a handful of new gadgets including the new wall-mounted Echo Show 15 and the Amazon Glow, an interactive video calling device.

The Echo Show 15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen and 5-megapixel camera and includes support for 1080p video streaming. The device supports Alexa voice commands for streaming apps including Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu, with support for Sling TV coming soon. Amazon said it will also soon add support for TikTok; news apps from ABC, NBC News Now and CBS News; Alexa support for Audible books; and “The Daily Show” segments available in the morning.

Echo Show 15 can also display full-screen pictures from Amazon Photos or alternating visuals from pre-loaded art, nature, seasonal or travel galleries.

The latest touch-screen Echo device will be priced at $250 and will be available later this year.

Amazon Glow, which is also priced at $250 and coming later this year, is a video calling device built for kids. It includes dedicated 8” display for video calls and a 19” touch-sensitive, projected space for reading stories, playing games and creating art.

“Glow brings an entirely new level of fun that lets kids be kids and welcomes grown-ups into an exciting new way to connect and bond, even when they’re far away,” said Joerg Tewes, general manager at Amazon Glow, in a statement. “We’ve created an unbreakable, supersized, projected surface like no other, fusing digital and physical fun that excites kids and delights grown-ups with all they can do together.”

Glow comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ that provides access to thousands of children’s books to read; games like Chess, Checkers, Go Fish and Memory Match; and an art app including digital pencils, crayons, paint brushes, spray paint or stickers, all for use on the virtual projected space.