Amazon scores date for exclusive NFL game stream

Amazon will exclusively stream an NFL matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Dec. 26 on Prime Video and Twitch.

According to Variety, Amazon will also simulcast an NFL playoff game for the first time when it streams CBS’ Wild Card game on Jan. 10, 2021.

The exclusive stream is part of Amazon’s deal with the NFL that was renewed earlier this year. At the time, the companies said that the game will still be available on free, over-the-air television in the participating teams’ home markets.

In April, Amazon announced a new deal for 11 NFL Thursday Night Football games. The league didn’t disclose financial details for the agreement but CNBC reported it’s a three-year deal and it’s worth more than the $130 million Amazon paid in 2018 for its previous two-year deal.

"We are thrilled to renew our Thursday Night Football deal with the NFL and are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global streaming rights to an additional regular season game in 2020," said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon, in a statement. "We know Prime members and the Twitch community around the world love the NFL, and we remain committed to giving them the best and most customizable streaming experience possible, with a broad selection of premium content available at their fingertips."

Amazon and the NFL have partnered on Thursday Night Football since 2017. In 2019, the games delivered an average audience of 15.4 million viewers including Fox, NFL Network, Fox Deportes, NFL digital, Fox Sports digital, Prime Video, Twitch and Verizon Media mobile properties. The companies said digital streaming across Prime Video, Twitch, NFL digital, Fox Sports digital and Verizon Media mobile properties in 2019 recorded an average minute audience of more 1 million – up 43% versus the previous year when the average minute audience was 729,000.