Amazon will stream 21 New York Yankees games this season

The New York Yankees, Amazon Prime Video and the YES Network are partnering to livestream 21 Yankees games this regular season free for Prime members.

The first Yankees game on Prime Video is scheduled for Friday, April 17, when the Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds at 7 p.m. ET.

Prime members throughout the Yankees home-team footprint, which includes New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey, will have access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video this season. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air channels.

Yankees games on Prime Video will use Amazon’s X-Ray feature on Android, iOS and Fire TV to provide access to live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information.

“We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways, and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports,” said Hal Steinbrenner, CEO of Yankee Global Enterprises, in a statement. “We are committed to exploring new ideas and delivering an array of top-quality viewing options, as well as accompanying new innovations, such as Amazon’s X-Ray technology feature, which will make in-game stats, team and player details, and play-by-play information readily accessible in real-time during the games on Prime Video.”

The official streaming announcement for Yankees games on Amazon comes after last year Amazon and Sinclair, along with Yankee Global Enterprises (with additional funding from RedBird Capital, Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities business and Mubadala Capital), acquired 80% of YES Network in a deal that implied a total enterprise value of $3.47 billion.

MLB has its own streaming platform, MLB.TV, and it has done limited livestreaming deals with other partners including Facebook. Amazon has also done live sports streaming deals in the past, most notably through its NFL Thursday Night Football agreement and Premier League soccer deal.

Schedule of Yankees games on Prime Video

Friday, April 17 Cincinnati 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 @Detroit 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 Cleveland 1 p.m.

Friday, May 8 Boston 7 p.m.

Friday, May 15 @Houston 8 p.m.

Friday, May 22 Seattle 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 Seattle 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 Minnesota 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 @Minnesota 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 Baltimore 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 @Baltimore 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22 Angels 7 p.m.

Friday, July 24 Boston 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29 @Mets 7 p.m.

Monday, August 10 @Kansas City 8 p.m.

Friday, August 21 Toronto 7 p.m.

Friday, August 28 @Cleveland 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 10 Boston 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 @Toronto 1 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23 Houston 7 p.m.

Friday, September 25 Tampa Bay 7 p.m.