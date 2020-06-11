AMC+ is a big new streaming service, but it’s only on Comcast for now

AMC Networks introduced two new streaming video services this week that are likely to appeal to a large audience. But for now, they’re only available to Comcast customers.

AMC+ includes original series from AMC and sister networks like SundanceTV and IFC, ad-free with early premieres on demand, along with the streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. The package also includes an ad-free linear network. AMC+ is priced at $4.99 per month to match AMC Premiere, which it is replacing.

WE tv+ features programming from AMC’s reality network WE tv and the UMC (Urban Movie Channel) streaming service and is also priced at $4.99 per month.

Both streaming bundles are currently only available to Comcast Xfinity TV and Xfinity Flex subscribers. However, an AMC Networks spokesperson said the company is in conversations with other distributors about offering the new bundles.

Given AMC Premiere’s widespread distribution – customers who have the AMC channel through more 400 different cable, satellite and other pay TV providers can subscribe to AMC Premiere – there’s reason to believe that AMC+ will eventually get around to a wider audience, too.

Both new services will be searchable with the Xfinity voice remote and will be available across multiple devices through the Xfinity Stream app.

“Comcast has always been a valued partner, particularly in the launch of AMC Premiere, a pioneering ad-free service. With these AMC+ and WE tv+ bundles, we build on that partnership in service of our fans on both the innovative Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms. We’re confident that Xfinity customers will appreciate the value, convenience and quality of these new offerings,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks, in a statement.

Notably absent from both of the new bundles is Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ streaming service specializing in dramas, mysteries and comedies. Acorn TV has more than one million paid subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

In May, the company said Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC will have 3.5 million to 4 million paid subscribers in aggregate by the end of 2020. The company had previously said it expected to hit that target by the end of 2022.