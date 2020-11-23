AMC+ arrives on Roku devices

AMC+, AMC Networks’ subscription streaming bundle, is adding Roku to its list of supported devices and platforms.

The service – which includes original series from AMC and sister networks like SundanceTV and IFC, ad-free with early premieres on demand – first launched on Comcast Xfinity in June priced at $4.99/month. In July, it launched on Dish Network and Sling TV, priced at $6.99/month. In October, the service arrived on Apple and Amazon devices priced at $8.99/month and now it’s available through the Roku Channel at the same price.

“As we continue to make AMC Plus available to our fans on more platforms, from Comcast and DISH/Sling TV to Amazon, Apple, and now, Roku, we are seeing significant demand for our distinctive offering that combines our acclaimed original programming from across our linear networks, including live feeds of our entertainment networks, with our popular targeted SVOD services. We’ve always had a great partnership with Roku and are excited to expand our relationship to include AMC Plus,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks, in a statement.

AMC+ includes ad-free access to networks like AMC and BBC America, an on-demand library with shows like “Mad Men” and AMC streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. The service sits alongside AMC Networks’ four targeted SVOD services – Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC – and has already become one of the company’s most popular.

AMC Networks previously expected its four targeted SVOD services to have between 3.5 million and 4 million subscribers combined by the end of 2020. Now the company expects they will have more than 4 million by that point and, with AMC+ added to the mix, AMC Networks expects to have between 5 million and 5.5 million streaming subscribers.

“As a reminder, this is a goal that we previously didn't anticipate reaching until the end of 2022. So, we are fully two years ahead of plan and are far exceeding our earlier expectations,” said AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.